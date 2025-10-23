WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC Shares Sold by Capital Investment Services of America Inc.

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. reduced its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WEC. LifeWealth Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. LifeWealth Investments LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 122,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,816,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 63.4% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $117.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $91.94 and a one year high of $118.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.47.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.90%. As a group, analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.8925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 68.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.73, for a total transaction of $3,875,550.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 274,969 shares in the company, valued at $30,447,317.37. This trade represents a 11.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 9,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.88, for a total value of $1,023,533.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 56,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,258,399.84. This represents a 14.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,448 shares of company stock worth $7,581,132. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WEC shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. BTIG Research raised WEC Energy Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.