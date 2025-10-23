Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG Shares Purchased by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 6,775.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 24.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $480.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $195.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $316.14 and a 12 month high of $488.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $471.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $433.53.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

