Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Issues Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.520-2.620 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.1 billion-$10.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.5 billion. Honeywell International also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 10.600-10.700 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.67.

NASDAQ HON opened at $206.61 on Thursday. Honeywell International has a twelve month low of $179.36 and a twelve month high of $242.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $131.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $212.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.42%.

In other news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $9,339,375.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,807.72. The trade was a 80.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HON. Blue Chip Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.6% in the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $390,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $475,000. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.6% in the second quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,820 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 7.9% in the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

