Whittier Trust Co. Sells 367 Shares of Paychex, Inc. $PAYX

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Paychex by 122.3% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $126.61 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.92. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.02 and a 52 week high of $161.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The business services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 45.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Paychex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.428-5.528 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $140.47.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

