Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Acquires 194 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its position in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Charles Schwab stock opened at $94.24 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52 week low of $65.88 and a 52 week high of $99.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $171.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.97.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCHW has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Insider Activity

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,290 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total transaction of $316,037.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 41,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,956,519.28. This trade represents a 7.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 173,876 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total transaction of $17,185,903.84. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 590,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,388,148.56. This represents a 22.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 267,128 shares of company stock worth $26,232,077. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

