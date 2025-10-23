Short Interest in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Grows By 46.1%

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 131,800 shares, an increase of 46.1% from the September 15th total of 90,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

IMCG stock opened at $82.06 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $61.65 and a 1 year high of $83.66. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMCG. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,537,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 34.7% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 623,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,607,000 after buying an additional 10,057 shares during the period. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 138,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,465,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

