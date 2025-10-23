D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 742 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. $PRU

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $10,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,440,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,859,000 after purchasing an additional 116,079 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,206,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,777,000 after acquiring an additional 678,028 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,801,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,201,000 after acquiring an additional 95,021 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,751,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,571,000 after acquiring an additional 216,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,720,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,192,000 after acquiring an additional 567,571 shares during the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

PRU opened at $102.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $35.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.86 and its 200 day moving average is $104.11. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.38 and a 12-month high of $130.55.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 119.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 4,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $438,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,132.90. The trade was a 15.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PRU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.27.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

