Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR Shares Sold by Phoenix Financial Ltd.

Phoenix Financial Ltd. cut its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 82.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,842 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $30,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $31,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 114.0% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $38,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DLR. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.05.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $172.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.95 and a 52 week high of $198.00.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 128.08%.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, CEO Andrew Power sold 53,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $9,330,598.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

See Also

