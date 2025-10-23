Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX Position Decreased by Castle Wealth Management LLC

Castle Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 312,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,394 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Castle Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $7,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 238.7% in the 1st quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $26.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $26.68.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.
