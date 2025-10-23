Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA is Warther Private Wealth LLC’s Largest Position

Warther Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 284,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,239 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 8.4% of Warther Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Warther Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $32,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after acquiring an additional 7,314 shares in the last quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 54.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 788.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 6,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Sunday, August 31st. Zacks Research lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $167.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Arete Research raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.18.

Alibaba Group Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $165.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.55. The company has a market cap of $395.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.18. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $80.06 and a fifty-two week high of $192.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

