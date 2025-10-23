Castle Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Castle Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Elequin Capital LP grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.7% in the first quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $94.45 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.14 and a fifty-two week high of $95.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.97 and a 200 day moving average of $88.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

