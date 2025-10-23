Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. Invests $200,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF $XLG

Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 149.2% during the first quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 248.5% during the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter.

XLG stock opened at $57.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.50 and a fifty-two week high of $58.48.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

