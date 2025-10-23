Freedom Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,387 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Freedom Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,743 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. boosted its stake in Tesla by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Bank AR boosted its stake in Tesla by 833.3% in the 1st quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 112 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 360.0% in the 1st quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $333.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Barclays reiterated a “negative” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $247.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and ten have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $366.95.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $438.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 253.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $393.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $336.97. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.11 and a 1-year high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $28.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $7,275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,314,500. The trade was a 29.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total transaction of $918,302.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,057.28. This trade represents a 20.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,606 shares of company stock valued at $75,588,902 in the last three months. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

