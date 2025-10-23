OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Purchases 175 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAR. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Marriott International by 194.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,709,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,242,000 after buying an additional 1,129,555 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the second quarter valued at $266,084,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Marriott International by 16.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,427,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,809,000 after purchasing an additional 766,309 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the first quarter valued at $166,059,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Marriott International by 18.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,123,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,298,000 after purchasing an additional 654,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Stock Up 1.4%

MAR opened at $272.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $73.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.35. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.40 and a twelve month high of $307.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $265.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.62.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.60% and a negative return on equity of 93.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. Marriott International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.850-10.080 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.310-2.390 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 7th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 30.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on MAR. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $287.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $273.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $276.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Marriott International

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.