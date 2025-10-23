Freedom Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF $DFAS

Freedom Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $3,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sincerus Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sincerus Advisory LLC now owns 8,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFAS opened at $68.24 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.94. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $51.45 and a 12 month high of $71.78. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.97.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

