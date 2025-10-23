CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE Shares Purchased by Reliant Investment Management LLC

Reliant Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. CBRE Group accounts for 3.0% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $6,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 687.1% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 97.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 338.7% in the first quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Group

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total value of $315,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 103,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,291,269.60. This represents a 1.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vikramaditya Kohli sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total transaction of $154,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 111,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,267,167.70. The trade was a 0.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,494 shares of company stock valued at $857,593. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of CBRE opened at $164.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.84 billion, a PE ratio of 45.98 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.45 and a 52-week high of $167.56.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 18.89%. CBRE Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.250-6.350 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CBRE. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.78.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

