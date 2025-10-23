Principle Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASML. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,988,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASML. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,051.60.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of ASML stock opened at $1,011.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $881.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $781.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.87. ASML Holding N.V. has a one year low of $578.51 and a one year high of $1,059.00.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $6.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 47.74% and a net margin of 27.08%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th will be given a $1.857 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 29th. This represents a $7.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 25.56%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

