Principle Wealth Partners LLC Buys 3,950 Shares of Vistra Corp. $VST

Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 35.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vistra by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Red Mountain Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vistra by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vistra by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its position in shares of Vistra by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vistra by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vistra alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price target (down from $241.00) on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Vistra from $179.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vistra from $227.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.31.

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In other Vistra news, CEO James A. Burke sold 21,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.57, for a total value of $4,371,865.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 287,859 shares in the company, valued at $58,887,315.63. This represents a 6.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 632,966 shares of company stock valued at $130,462,677. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Stock Performance

NYSE VST opened at $185.77 on Thursday. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $90.51 and a 1 year high of $219.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.12.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.62). Vistra had a return on equity of 108.41% and a net margin of 12.90%.The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.35%.

Vistra Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.