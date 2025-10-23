LifeWealth Investments LLC Purchases 14,511 Shares of Ford Motor Company $F

LifeWealth Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,115 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,511 shares during the period. LifeWealth Investments LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 30.8% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 64,566 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 15,216 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,557 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,411 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,232,780 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $13,376,000 after buying an additional 12,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTS Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE F opened at $12.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.99. Ford Motor Company has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $12.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $50.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.91 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 1.70%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on F shares. Barclays increased their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Dbs Bank lowered Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.11.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

