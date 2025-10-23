LifeWealth Investments LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

LifeWealth Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 32.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the quarter. LifeWealth Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 9,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. First County Bank CT grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 7,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of VTI stock opened at $328.90 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $323.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.23. The company has a market cap of $548.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $332.20.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

