Huntington Bancshares Incorporated $HBAN Holdings Boosted by LifeWealth Investments LLC

LifeWealth Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,501 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. LifeWealth Investments LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 516.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HBAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 41,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $739,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 299,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,388,498. The trade was a 12.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of HBAN opened at $15.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $18.44.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $469.00 million for the quarter. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 12.14%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 18th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 43.36%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Stories

