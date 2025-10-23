Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO Shares Acquired by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $532,360,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $172,139,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6,655.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 336,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $167,271,000 after purchasing an additional 331,180 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,750,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,368,859,000 after purchasing an additional 329,974 shares during the period. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6,773.5% in the 1st quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 288,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $143,309,000 after acquiring an additional 283,810 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $568.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $500.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $451.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $385.46 and a 52 week high of $610.97.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $11.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.90 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.28 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.50, for a total value of $200,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 113,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,937,881. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total transaction of $189,662.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,408.97. This represents a 14.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,066 shares of company stock valued at $14,182,963. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $570.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Leerink Partners boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $580.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $581.63.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMO

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.