AppLovin Corporation $APP Position Increased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $3,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APP. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 41.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $725.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $580.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of AppLovin in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AppLovin from $500.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AppLovin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $605.13.

In related news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.57, for a total value of $13,127,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 3,360,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,470,280,707.28. This trade represents a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Herald Y. Chen sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.49, for a total value of $86,498,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 181,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,682,473.21. This trade represents a 52.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,156,788 shares of company stock valued at $514,863,333 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AppLovin stock opened at $564.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $562.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $417.74. The company has a market cap of $191.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.23, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. AppLovin Corporation has a 1 year low of $157.88 and a 1 year high of $745.61.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. AppLovin had a net margin of 45.72% and a return on equity of 252.67%. AppLovin’s quarterly revenue was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

