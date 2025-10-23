Stephens Inc. AR Raises Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 363.6% during the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $127.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.54. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.88 and a 12 month high of $163.93.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 22.67%.The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 4,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.42, for a total transaction of $594,584.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 444,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,027,469.40. This represents a 1.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.46, for a total value of $72,276.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 197,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,827,710.76. The trade was a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,425,876 shares of company stock valued at $177,336,982 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABNB. Zacks Research raised Airbnb to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded Airbnb to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets set a $124.00 target price on Airbnb and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded Airbnb to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.81.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

