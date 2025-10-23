Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Airbnb FY2025 Earnings

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for Airbnb in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst D. Mathivanan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.19 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.18. The consensus estimate for Airbnb’s current full-year earnings is $4.31 per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Airbnb’s FY2026 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Airbnb from $156.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Airbnb to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Airbnb from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.81.

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $127.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.10. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $99.88 and a 1 year high of $163.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.54.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.46, for a total transaction of $72,276.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 197,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,827,710.76. This represents a 0.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 4,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.42, for a total value of $594,584.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 444,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,027,469.40. This trade represents a 1.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,425,876 shares of company stock valued at $177,336,982. Corporate insiders own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the second quarter worth about $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Airbnb by 70.9% in the second quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Airbnb in the second quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 75.7% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 235.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

