Denali Advisors LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Denali Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trivium Point Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 132.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 78,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares during the period. Palmer Knight Co acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,884,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 14,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth about $427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of CAT stock opened at $513.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $460.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $394.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.34. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $267.30 and a twelve month high of $544.99. The company has a market capitalization of $240.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.46.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 48.95%. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 30.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $517.00 to $594.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Melius Research upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $331.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Melius upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $447.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $518.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 2,324 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $952,840.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,835,970. The trade was a 25.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,161 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.70, for a total value of $902,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,586.40. This represents a 20.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,985 shares of company stock valued at $25,559,300 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

