Denali Advisors LLC Trims Stake in General Motors Company $GM

Denali Advisors LLC lowered its position in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GM. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 146.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,470,258 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $629,196,000 after acquiring an additional 8,012,743 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,341,336 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,672,023,000 after acquiring an additional 6,395,375 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at $175,889,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the second quarter valued at $125,583,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 17.5% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 12,822,632 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $603,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 136,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $8,185,999.32. Following the sale, the president directly owned 131,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,877,884.32. This trade represents a 50.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 23,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $1,271,020.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,513 shares in the company, valued at $451,274.13. This represents a 73.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,074,824 shares of company stock valued at $122,377,213 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on GM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler set a $66.00 price target on shares of General Motors and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.95.

General Motors Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $67.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.05. General Motors Company has a 1 year low of $41.60 and a 1 year high of $67.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.45. The stock has a market cap of $63.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.33.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.48. General Motors had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. General Motors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that General Motors Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.07%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

