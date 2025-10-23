Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS Boosts Stake in Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT

Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS grew its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 34.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 15,886 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Phoenix Financial Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 3,143 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $15,607,701.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 51,391,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,061,072,243.92. This represents a 0.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 476,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $46,935,174.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 9,730,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,265,548.80. The trade was a 4.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup cut Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (down from $78.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.03.

Fortinet Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $84.66 on Thursday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.12 and a 52-week high of $114.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.97.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 111.46% and a net margin of 30.60%.The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

