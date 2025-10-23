Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $1.31 Million Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 30,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $830,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE:BR opened at $232.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 0.95. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.20 and a 52 week high of $271.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $245.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.10.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 42.72%. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a $0.975 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.01%.

Insider Activity

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 7,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.72, for a total value of $1,848,497.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 48,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,824,151.36. This trade represents a 12.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 5,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.37, for a total transaction of $1,465,991.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 143,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,020,545.45. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 147,532 shares of company stock valued at $38,417,208. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BR. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $222.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.50.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

