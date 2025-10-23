Forum Financial Management LP Buys 71 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,708 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,449 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,839 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Arete Research raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $286.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rothschild Redb raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 64,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $14,743,890.10. Following the sale, the director owned 627,524,343 shares in the company, valued at $143,608,945,895.55. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,395,091 shares of company stock valued at $578,333,496 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $227.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.39 and a 12-month high of $276.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.04.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $21.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. This is an increase from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.21%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.