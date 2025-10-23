Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Given New $196.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Citigroup from $199.00 to $196.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WCN. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Waste Connections from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $221.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Waste Connections from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $208.00 price target on Waste Connections in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.19.

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $178.35 on Thursday. Waste Connections has a 12-month low of $169.36 and a 12-month high of $201.66. The stock has a market cap of $45.76 billion, a PE ratio of 74.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $177.27 and a 200-day moving average of $185.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 6.65%.The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Waste Connections has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,055,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 3.3% during the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 37.3% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 89.5% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter worth $63,385,000. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

