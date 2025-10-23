Ethic Inc. Acquires 17,552 Shares of Baker Hughes Company $BKR

Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,552 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $5,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Baker Hughes by 678.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Baker Hughes by 132.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 61.7% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BKR. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $53.00 price target on Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Melius Research started coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.91.

Baker Hughes Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $47.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.41. Baker Hughes Company has a 52 week low of $33.60 and a 52 week high of $50.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.99.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 11.04%.The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Rebecca L. Charlton sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 11,772 shares in the company, valued at $588,600. This trade represents a 7.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 40,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,000. The trade was a 38.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Further Reading

