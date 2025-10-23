Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS Sells 1,854 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,854 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 65.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 8,816 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 11,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 12,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $92.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $76.92 and a 1 year high of $99.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.51.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

