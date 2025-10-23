Ethic Inc. Lowers Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Ethic Inc. trimmed its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,911 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $5,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Motco acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard A. Dierker purchased 5,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.57 per share, with a total value of $500,887.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 27,212 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,802.84. This trade represents a 25.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Read purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.27 per share, with a total value of $182,540.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 7,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,981.35. The trade was a 36.33% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 12,879 shares of company stock worth $1,177,702 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of CHD stock opened at $88.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.08 and a 12-month high of $116.46.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 8.66%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Church & Dwight has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.440-3.510 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.720-0.720 EPS. Analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CHD shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer set a $100.00 target price on Church & Dwight and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

