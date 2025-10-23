iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB Shares Bought by Capital Investment Services of America Inc.

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 121.9% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2,193.3% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $107.60 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.54. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.29 and a 52 week high of $108.60.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.