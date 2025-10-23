Strategy Inc $MSTR Shares Bought by Capital Wealth Alliance LLC

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,091 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Strategy accounts for approximately 9.6% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Strategy were worth $17,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Strategy by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 22,789 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,212,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Strategy by 76.6% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Strategy by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,008 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Sentry LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strategy during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Strategy by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Strategy alerts:

Insider Activity at Strategy

In other news, CFO Andrew Kang sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $7,406,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 24,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,661,700. The trade was a 43.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregg Winiarski purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.65 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,500. This represents a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 289,254 shares of company stock valued at $26,372,670 and have sold 65,000 shares valued at $24,099,750. Company insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Strategy Trading Down 7.0%

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $280.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $329.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 3.83. Strategy Inc has a 12 month low of $204.91 and a 12 month high of $543.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $32.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $32.72. The business had revenue of $114.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.68 million. Strategy had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 1,036.61%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($5.74) earnings per share. Strategy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 80.000-80.000 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSTR. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Strategy from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $464.00 price target on shares of Strategy in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Strategy from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Strategy

About Strategy

(Free Report)

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.