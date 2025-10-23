Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.310-4.330 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.760. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Truist Financial set a $84.00 price target on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.63.

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $75.17 on Thursday. Agree Realty has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $79.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 43.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.35 and a 200 day moving average of $73.61.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Agree Realty had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $183.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Agree Realty’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Agree Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.310-4.330 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agree Realty will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a $0.262 dividend. This is a positive change from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 182.74%.

In other Agree Realty news, insider Craig Erlich purchased 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.84 per share, with a total value of $25,502.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 52,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,743,610.64. This represents a 0.69% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joey Agree acquired 4,108 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.15 per share, for a total transaction of $296,392.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 633,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,675,279. This represents a 0.65% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 36,742 shares of company stock worth $2,601,704. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agree Realty

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Agree Realty by 158.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Agree Realty by 245.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Agree Realty by 18.7% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in Agree Realty in the second quarter valued at $379,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Agree Realty by 3.4% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

