Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 3,079 Shares of The Boeing Company $BA

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,873 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 3,079 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $9,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 10.4% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,480 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 28.6% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 12,224 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the period. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA opened at $216.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $163.75 billion, a PE ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 1.47. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $128.88 and a 52-week high of $242.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $222.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.91.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $22.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.90) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mortimer J. Buckley bought 2,200 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $226.10 per share, for a total transaction of $497,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,420. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total value of $867,103.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,248,637.62. This represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Boeing

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.