Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $6.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.29, Zacks reports. Lennox International had a return on equity of 99.81% and a net margin of 15.41%.The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.68 earnings per share. Lennox International’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lennox International updated its FY 2025 guidance to 22.750-23.250 EPS.

Lennox International Stock Performance

Lennox International stock opened at $494.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $550.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $567.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. Lennox International has a fifty-two week low of $485.47 and a fifty-two week high of $689.44.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is presently 22.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LII shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Lennox International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $675.00 to $575.00 in a report on Monday, October 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Lennox International from $730.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Lennox International from $619.00 to $691.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lennox International from $600.00 to $668.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $605.58.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LII

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 300 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.86, for a total transaction of $177,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,764.52. This trade represents a 18.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennox International

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 75.2% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 7,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 111.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 18,659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,696,000 after purchasing an additional 9,818 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 6.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 296.0% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 71,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,168,000 after purchasing an additional 53,679 shares during the last quarter. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lennox International

(Get Free Report)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.