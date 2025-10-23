Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 418,527 Shares of Fastenal Company $FAST

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 871,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 418,527 shares during the quarter. Fastenal accounts for about 1.3% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $36,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Fastenal by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 49,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.4% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 32,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.9% during the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 15,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 1.7% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FAST shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Fastenal in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $40.00 target price on Fastenal and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Shares of FAST opened at $42.60 on Thursday. Fastenal Company has a 1 year low of $35.31 and a 1 year high of $50.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.09. The firm has a market cap of $48.91 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.94.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 13th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 15.34%.The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.24%.

In related news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.45 per share, with a total value of $42,450.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,050. This represents a 12.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 48,724 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $2,341,188.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 11,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,834. This represents a 80.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,178 shares of company stock valued at $4,336,603 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

