Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS Grows Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 81 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 8,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.43, for a total transaction of $2,604,697.04. Following the sale, the vice president owned 80,531 shares in the company, valued at $24,032,866.33. The trade was a 9.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David Foskett sold 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $407,190.61. Following the sale, the vice president owned 11,781 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,891.17. This represents a 10.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,516 shares of company stock worth $15,632,410. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $283.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $294.18 and a 200-day moving average of $302.01. The firm has a market cap of $115.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $272.62 and a twelve month high of $329.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 72.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a $1.54 dividend. This represents a $6.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ADP. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.09.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

