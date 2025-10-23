TFB Advisors LLC Makes New $264,000 Investment in Chubb Limited $CB

TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,394,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,836,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964,298 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,696,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,418,398,000 after purchasing an additional 304,751 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,784,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,756,000 after purchasing an additional 30,334 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $562,221,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,410,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,826,000 after purchasing an additional 231,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, Director Michael Corbat acquired 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $269.80 per share, with a total value of $114,665.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,010. The trade was a 20.99% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Stock Up 2.7%

CB opened at $276.47 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $277.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $252.16 and a one year high of $306.91.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 17.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Chubb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. HSBC lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $317.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $299.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.28.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

