Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS Acquires 259 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,554,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,080,267,000 after buying an additional 396,957 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,189,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,281,000 after buying an additional 1,195,627 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 219.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,102,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,769,000 after buying an additional 6,254,609 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,260,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,326,000 after purchasing an additional 894,245 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,057,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,297 shares during the period. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $189.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $188.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.62. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $150.35 and a 1 year high of $192.30.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

