668 Shares in Deere & Company $DE Purchased by Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS

Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Southland Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Vivid Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vivid Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.
Deere & Company Trading Up 0.5%
Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $462.28 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $470.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $487.74. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $387.03 and a 1 year high of $533.78. The company has a market capitalization of $124.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.98.
Deere & Company Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.87%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI set a $491.00 price target on Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $495.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $565.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $595.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $542.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $518.72.
Deere & Company Profile
Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
