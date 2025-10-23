668 Shares in Deere & Company $DE Purchased by Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS

Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Southland Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Vivid Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vivid Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $462.28 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $470.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $487.74. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $387.03 and a 1 year high of $533.78. The company has a market capitalization of $124.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.13. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 11.72%.The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI set a $491.00 price target on Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $495.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $565.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $595.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $542.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $518.72.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Deere & Company

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.