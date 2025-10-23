Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $1.45 Million Position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,619 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 177 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 121.7% in the second quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 118.9% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth $46,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 2.3%

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $217.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $54.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.44. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a one year low of $148.09 and a one year high of $256.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $225.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.69.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, President Rafael Sotomayor sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.57, for a total transaction of $439,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 4,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,628.06. This represents a 28.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.21, for a total transaction of $216,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,476,281.88. This trade represents a 12.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,785 shares of company stock worth $2,197,852 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NXPI. UBS Group increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. KGI Securities upgraded NXP Semiconductors to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.06.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

