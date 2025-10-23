JZR Gold (CVE:JZR) Trading Up 36.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of JZR Gold Inc. (CVE:JZR – Get Free Report) traded up 36.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.56. 680,874 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 828% from the average session volume of 73,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.82. The company has a market cap of C$31.79 million, a PE ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.31.

JZR Gold Inc, a junior mining resource company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Vila Nova gold development project located in Amapa, Brazil. The company was formerly known as Jazz Resources Inc and changed its name to JZR Gold Inc in October 2022.

