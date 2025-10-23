Probity Advisors Inc. Sells 366 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Probity Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 396.7% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XOM. Melius began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Melius Research began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.58.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of XOM opened at $114.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $123.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.24 and a 200-day moving average of $109.29.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $57.55 billion during the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.25%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,413.05. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.