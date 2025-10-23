Lafayette Investments Inc. Has $4.48 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,730,414,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15,135.7% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 10,071,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,197,753,000 after acquiring an additional 10,004,975 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $607,621,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,017,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,213,848,000 after buying an additional 2,639,797 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,549,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $598,280,000 after buying an additional 2,332,293 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $114.64 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $488.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.51. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $123.21.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $57.55 billion for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 56.25%.

Several brokerages have commented on XOM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Melius Research began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $141.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.58.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the sale, the vice president owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,413.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

