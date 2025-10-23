First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF $CIBR Shares Sold by Prosperity Financial Group Inc.

Prosperity Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,219 shares during the quarter. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF accounts for 1.6% of Prosperity Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Prosperity Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $3,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CIBR. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 27.7% in the second quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 16,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

CIBR stock opened at $76.46 on Thursday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $55.02 and a one year high of $78.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a $0.0006 dividend. This represents a $0.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

