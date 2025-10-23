Strategic Blueprint LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF $VT

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,769 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for 1.9% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $38,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VT. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 162,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,831,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,338,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,003,000 after acquiring an additional 47,673 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $138.49 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.72. The company has a market capitalization of $55.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $100.89 and a 1-year high of $139.80.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

